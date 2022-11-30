2 New Dalmore Vintage Releases Unveiled | Whiskey Raiders

As it does every November, Highland scotch whisky brand The Dalmore on Tuesday unveiled new vintage releases.

The Dalmore 2003 Vintage and The Dalmore 2007 Vintage were created by master whisky maker Gregg Glass and master distiller Richard Paterson.

“The time we take each November at The Dalmore is a true highlight of my year,” Glass said. “At The Dalmore, every cask is special, but when it comes to a Dalmore Vintage, we assess rare casks by hand, reacquainting ourselves with the character of each whisky.”

Bottled at 46.9% ABV, the 2003 vintage will sell for a suggested retail price of £350 ($418), while the 46.5%-ABV 2007 vintage is priced at £150 ($179).

“For a whisky to become a Dalmore vintage we are looking for a distinctive characteristic that distinguishes that single malt above all else that year, a whisky with true potential to shine.”

Both whiskies will be available beginning in December in select outlets globally, including Harvey Nichols, Master of Malt, Selfridges, The Whisky Exchange and The Whisky Shop.

The Dalmore 2003 Vintage Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Manuka honey, dark toffee and aged vanilla pods

Taste: Honey, maple syrup and spiced dark fruits, finishing with English marmalade and sweet spice

The Dalmore 2007 Vintage Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose:Honey, freshly baked brioche and iced ginger cake

Taste: Orange blossom honey, spices and mandarins

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!