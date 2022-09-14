Dewar's French Smooth Whisky is Finished in Cider Casks

Scottish whisky brand Dewar’s on Wednesday announced the release of Dewar’s French Smooth. This expression was created by finishing the brand’s signature 8-year-old, double-aged blend in Apple Brand Calvados cider casks from Normandy, France.

Other whiskies in Dewar’s “Smooth” range include Portuguese Smooth, Ilegal Smooth and Caribbean Smooth.

Dewar’s French Smooth Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

“The unexpectedly decadent Dewar’s French Smooth utilizes the oak that creates the traditional Calvados cider to enhance the sweetness of the liquid to develop a delicious blend between baked apples, citrus, and a hint of cinnamon. Given this unique characteristic, the notes on the nose create a complex yet sweet smell with a honeyed sweetness and a dusting of creme anglaise. Thanks to the crisp taste of the apples, the finished product becomes a perfect study of balance, creaminess, and the encapsulation of the best of France & Scotland coming together while providing a modest price point for the supremely smooth liquid.”

Dewar’s Apple and Cinnamon Highball Recipe

Dewar’s suggests a recipe for a highball cocktail using Dewar’s French Smooth. Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

37.5ml Dewar’s French Smooth

12.5ml Lemon juice

12.5ml Cinnamon Syrup

25ml Cloudy Apple Juice

100ml Soda water

Directions

1. Add whisky, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup and apple juice to highball glass, then fill the glass with cubed ice.

2. Top with soda, stir from the bottom up and garnish with apple slice

