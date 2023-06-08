Dewar's And U.S. Open To Launch 'The Champions Edition'

Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whisky has partnered with the U.S. Open Golf Championship once again for its latest release: Dewar’s 19 Year Old – The Champions Edition. The limited-edition whisky will be poured at the 123rd U.S. Open, which is slated to run June 15-18.

This year’s expression was inspired by the U.S. Open’s “From Many, One” campaign, which comprised a three-part docuseries following the journey professional golfers take during the tournament, according to NBC Sports.

Dewar’s Champions Edition was composed of up to 40 grain and single malt whiskies. The blend was aged in red wine casks from Napa Valley, which Dewar’s claims lend the spirit a richness and complexity.

The Champion’s Edition 19 Year Old is Dewar’s first time using non-fortified wine casks during the aging process.

Dewar’s describes the aromas of The Champions Edition as containing red berries and black cherries with a rich fruity finish laced with nutmeg.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the USGA Foundation, and it can be purchased from ReserveBar starting at $74.99 here.

“I am delighted to introduce the third iteration of Dewar’s Champion Edition, a whisky that fittingly pays homage to the terroir of California. … We’re celebrating another great American Oak cask seasoned by red wine from California’s Napa Valley,” master blender Stephanie Macleod said in a news release. “This imparts deep berry notes on the whisky. It marks the first non-fortified wine cask-finish whisky that we have created for Dewar’s.”

Macleod hosts an impressive background and was promoted to the director of blending position within Bacardi’s scotch portfolio in March.

She currently oversees the blending of William Lawson’s, Aberfeldy, Aultmore, Craigellachie, The Deveron and Royal Brackla in addition to Dewars. She has been with Bacardi since 1998.

In addition to pouring Dewar’s 19 Year Old Championship Edition at the event, Dewar’s 12 Year Old Whisky will be used in the Dewar’s Lemon Wedge Cocktail, with a recipe featured below.

Dewar’s Lemon Wedge Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients

1.5 oz Dewar’s 12-year-old

3 oz Club Soda

2 oz Lemonade

1 Lemon Wedge

Instructions

Mix all ingredients over ice and stir until fully diluted.

Garnish with lemon wedge and serve in a highball glass over fresh ice.

