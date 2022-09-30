Diageo Unveils 2022 Special Releases, Featuring Lagavulin

Diageo Unveils 2022 Special Releases, Featuring Scotch Whiskies From Lagavulin, Mortlach, Oban and More
On Thursday, spirits giant Diageo unveiled its Elusive Expressions Special Releases 2022 Scotch Whisky Collection. Hand selected by Master Blender Craig Wilson, this collection comprises eight scotch whiskies.
“Today we reveal and introduce Elusive Expressions, a boundary-pushing collection with flavors and finishes that truly redefine what cask-strength whiskeys can be,” Wilson said in a news release. “From abundantly rich, to strikingly rare flavors, each one is vividly bought to life with new energy. Featuring some of our oldest whiskey dynasties, we’ve embraced the flavor contrasts that exist within the collection, to create an unexpected whiskey experience.”
Diageo Special Releases 2022
Mortlach (no age statement)
- ABV: 57.8%
- Region: Speyside
- Cask: Refill American oak, virgin tawny port and red muscat-seasoned casks
- Suggested Retail Price: £250 ($278)
Talisker 11 Year Old
- ABV: 55.1%
- Region: Island/ Isle of Skye
- Cask: American oak ex-bourbon first fill, refill and wine-seasoned casks
- Suggested Retail Price: RRP £110 ($122)
Lagavulin 12 Year Old
- ABV: 57.3%
- Region: Islay
- Cask: Heavily peated American oak refilled and virgin oak casks
- Suggested Retail Price: £135 ($150)
The Singleton of Glen Ord 15 Year Old
- ABV: 54.2%
- Region: Highlands
- Cask: Refill American & European oak and wine-seasoned casks
- Suggested Retail Price: £120 ($134)
Cardhu 16 Year Old
- ABV: 58%
- Region: Speyside
- Casks: Refill and re-charred American Oak, Jamaican pot still rum-seasoned casks
- Suggested retail price: £160 ($178)
Oban 10 Year Old
- ABV: 57.1%
- Region: Coastal Highlands
- Cask: Refill and new American oak and amontillado-seasoned casks
- Suggested Retail Price: £105 ($117)
Cameronbridge 26 Year Old
- ABV: 56.2%
- Region: Lowlands
- Cask: Refill American oak casks
- Suggested Retail Price: £275 ($306)
Clynelish 12 Year Old
- ABV: 58.5%
- Region: Highlands
- Cask: Refill American oak and PX/Oloroso seasoned casks
- Suggested Retail Price: £175 ($195)
