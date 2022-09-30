Diageo Unveils 2022 Special Releases, Featuring Lagavulin

On Thursday, spirits giant Diageo unveiled its Elusive Expressions Special Releases 2022 Scotch Whisky Collection. Hand selected by Master Blender Craig Wilson, this collection comprises eight scotch whiskies.

“Today we reveal and introduce Elusive Expressions, a boundary-pushing collection with flavors and finishes that truly redefine what cask-strength whiskeys can be,” Wilson said in a news release. “From abundantly rich, to strikingly rare flavors, each one is vividly bought to life with new energy. Featuring some of our oldest whiskey dynasties, we’ve embraced the flavor contrasts that exist within the collection, to create an unexpected whiskey experience.”

Diageo Special Releases 2022

Mortlach (no age statement)

ABV: 57.8%

Region: Speyside

Cask: Refill American oak, virgin tawny port and red muscat-seasoned casks

Suggested Retail Price: £250 ($278)

Talisker 11 Year Old

ABV: 55.1%

Region: Island/ Isle of Skye

Cask: American oak ex-bourbon first fill, refill and wine-seasoned casks

Suggested Retail Price: RRP £110 ($122)

Lagavulin 12 Year Old

ABV: 57.3%

Region: Islay

Cask: Heavily peated American oak refilled and virgin oak casks

Suggested Retail Price: £135 ($150)

The Singleton of Glen Ord 15 Year Old

ABV: 54.2%

Region: Highlands

Cask: Refill American & European oak and wine-seasoned casks

Suggested Retail Price: £120 ($134)

Cardhu 16 Year Old

ABV: 58%

Region: Speyside

Casks: Refill and re-charred American Oak, Jamaican pot still rum-seasoned casks

Suggested retail price: £160 ($178)

Oban 10 Year Old

ABV: 57.1%

Region: Coastal Highlands

Cask: Refill and new American oak and amontillado-seasoned casks

Suggested Retail Price: £105 ($117)

Cameronbridge 26 Year Old

ABV: 56.2%

Region: Lowlands

Cask: Refill American oak casks

Suggested Retail Price: £275 ($306)

Clynelish 12 Year Old

ABV: 58.5%

Region: Highlands

Cask: Refill American oak and PX/Oloroso seasoned casks

Suggested Retail Price: £175 ($195)

