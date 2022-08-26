Diageo Opens New Caol Ila Visitor Center | Whiskey Raiders

On Wednesday, spirits goliath Diageo unveiled the new visitor experience at Islay distillery Caol Ila.

Diageo, which upgraded Caol Ila’s visitor space as part of its £185 million ($217.1 million) investment in Scottish whisky tourism across its brands, said in a news release that the new Caol Ila visitor experience was a “multi-million pound transformation.”

the Caol Ila visitor experience is the seventh whisky brand home Diageo has reimagined under this project. Caol Ila also is the fourth distillery to be transformed whose liquids are recognized as key ingredients in Johnnie Walker, the others being Glenkinchie, Cardhu and Clynelish.

“Caol Ila is the last of our reimagined brand homes to be unveiled and it’s truly something special,” Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said in the news release. “Islay is known around the world for its whisky and we’ve ensured that our visitor experience not only tells the story of the Caol Ila brand but also the major role whisky plays in the island’s history. The new building will offer something new and unique to visitors and also to locals who will be able to come for social occasions or just to simply enjoy the stunning views. We look forward to welcoming people from near and far now that our doors are officially open.”

Diageo said in the news release that the visitor center, which has been a work in progress for four years, features views of the neighbouring island Jura, a modern retail space, a bar with floor to ceiling windows and “immersive storytelling rooms bringing to life Caol Ila’s history and craft.”

