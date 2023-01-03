Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes Knighted | Whiskey Raiders

Ivan Menezes, CEO of spirits giant Diageo, has been knighted as part of his recognition in United Kingdom King Charles’ 2023 New Year Honours list.

Menezes was given the title of knight bachelor for services to business and equality. Menezes has been with Diageo since 1997 and has held the title of CEO since 2013.

“I am incredibly honoured to receive this award on behalf of my 28,000 colleagues in Diageo,” Menezes said, according to The Drinks Business. “Their creativity, passion and drive has enabled Diageo, a British company, to become a truly global leader, making a positive contribution to the communities we serve. “Everyone at Diageo is committed to shaping a more sustainable and inclusive business and society and I am very proud to accept this honour in recognition of what has been achieved so far.”

Per The Spirits Business, Scotch Whisky Association chief executive Mark Kent called Menezes’ knighthood “richly deserved.”

“Throughout his years on the SWA Council, most recently serving as chair, he has helped drive the industry’s sustainability ambitions, its work on increasing diversity and inclusion, and efforts to protect and promote Scotch whisky around the world,” Kent said. “Throughout his decade at the helm of Diageo, Sir Ivan has played a leading role in the boosting the global success of Scotch whisky, and laying the foundations for an even more prosperous future. “Sir Ivan embodies the spirit of the Scotch whisky industry, as does Jim McEwan, also recognised with an MBE for his services to the Scotch whisky industry and Islay.”

Meanwhile, scotch whisky distiller Jim McEwan was also recognized but not knighted. McEwan was awarded an MBE for services to the scotch whisky industry and the community in Islay, Scotland.

Over the course of his 50-plus-year whisky career, McEwan spent time with the Bowmore, Bruichladdich and Ardnahoe distilleries.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!