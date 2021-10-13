Pittyvaich in JW's Latest Blue Label Ghost and Rare Release

Diageo announced the release of the latest whisky in its Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare series, a line of whiskies made using irreplaceable “ghost” whiskies. The latest release is made using whisky from Pittyvaich, a Speyside distillery that closed in 1993, only 18 years after opening. Of course, after being closed for 18 years, Pittyvaich’s whiskies are incredibly rare.

“We have waited patiently for the perfect moment to showcase this rare gem of the whisky world,” Jim Beveridge, Johnnie Walker’s master distiller, said in a news release. Pittyvaich may only have thrived for a short period, but the whisky laid down by this distillery is something unmistakable. Its distinct autumnal character has always intrigued us and fired our imagination to create something really special that would pay tribute to the whisky makers of this Speyside distillery.”

Beveridge and his team hand-selected two other “ghost” whiskies from Port Dundas and Carsebridge distilleries and combined them with Speyside distilleries including Mannochmore, Auchroisk, Cragganmore and Strathmill, as well as the Highland whisky of Royal Lochnagar.

Previous Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare releases were the Glenury Royal (2019), Port Ellen (2018) and Brora (2017).

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich is bottled at 87.6 proof and is available starting Nov. 1 at a suggested retail price of 275 GBP, or about $374. Each bottle in the release is individually numbered.

