30 Year Old Mortlach Midnight Malt | Whiskey Raiders

Diageo has released Mortlach Midnight Malt 30 Years Old, Words of Whisky reported Monday. The new release will sell for a suggested retail price of £3,700 ($4,500).

The whisky was aged in refilled American oak and European oak casks, then split into three different seasoned barrels: Bordeaux wine, Calvados and Guatemalan rum. Finally, the liquid was married in custom quarter casks. Mortlach Midnight Malt is bottled at 49.1% ABV.

Tasting notes say nose of the new expression features herbal top notes, which indicate pork crackling and dry sage. The flavor is described as winey, with apple, spice and black pepper. The finish is said to be long and sweet with a spicy aftertaste

Introducing the new limited-edition Mortlach Midnight Malt. The rich, deep, whisky has been aged 30 years, finished through a three cask finish of bold provenance: Bordeaux wine, Calvados and Guatemalan rum. pic.twitter.com/CymWpXyrPP — Diageo News (@Diageo_News) August 2, 2022

“There is an art and science to the creation of whisky, born of an unabating quest to wield flavour – a journey that is complex, evolving into unknown directions, only to finally reveal itself as the patient labour of visionary at work.” Dr. Craig Wilson, Diageo master of malt, said.

Mortlach is a Speyside scotch whisky brand that was founded in the early 1800s. The brand is best known for its single malt whisky, which is made using a process called “partial double distillation.” Mortlach claims this process results in a richer, more robust flavor than traditional single malt whiskies. Mortlach’s flagship product is the 12-year-old Mortlach whisky, which has earned solid reviews from critics.

