Diageo Sells Windsor Scotch Brand for $163 Million

Global spirits company Diageo has agreed to sell its Windsor brand of blended Scotch whisky to a South Korean private equity group for 200 billion Korean won ($163.2 million).

The deal is expected to be completed in 2023.

The buyer is Bayside Private Equity and Metis Private Equity consortium. As part of the agreement, Diageo will supply scotch whisky to Bayside/Metis under a 10-year agreement.

“This transaction marks the next chapter for Diageo Korea,” Sam Fischer, president of Asia Pacific and Global Travel for Diageo, said in a news release. “We remain fully committed to the market and further developing our international spirits and beer business, which is being driven by premiumisation and consumer interest in categories like international whisky. We take a disciplined approach to capital allocation and this sale is very much in line with our track-record of active portfolio management. “We are grateful to our Diageo Korea employees for all their dedication and support of the Windsor business and we will work with them, the Union, our valued customers and partners, and Bayside/Metis to ensure a smooth transition.”

Diageo launched Windsor in 1996, and the brand has reached great success in Korea. The blend is created at Scotland’s Royal Lochnagar distillery and mainly sold on the Korean market, where it has become the biggest whisky brand.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!