Diageo to Reduce Cardboard use for Scotch | Whiskey Raiders

In a move designed to reduce environmental waste, Diageo has announced that it will phase out the use of cardboard gift boxes from its premium scotch whisky portfolio. The decision comes as part of the company’s 10-year action plan to reduce its environmental impact.

Despite the fact that cardboard and paper can be recycled, growing demand has resulted in cardboard shortages. Every year, nearly 5 million tons of cardboard and paper packaging waste is generated in the United Kingdom alone, and despite its recycling potential, increased consumption has led to cardboard shortages.

Ewan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, Diageo, commented: “Waste caused by surplus packaging is placing an unnecessary burden on the planet. Paper and cardboard are highly sustainable forms of packaging but it is time to review what is actually needed to package a product, as opposed to packaging it that way for historical reasons. We believe that the liquid in our premium Scotch products is the gift. They do not always need cardboard gift boxes to enhance this.”

In a prepared statement from Diageo, the company said the phased removal of cardboard gift boxes across the premium Scotch portfolio will allow consumer response to be assessed in countries all over the world. If successful, the program will be expanded to more Diageo brands in 2023.

