'Masterpiece' Whiskies Head to Distillers One Of One Auction

On Thursday, the latest offerings set to go under the hammer at The Distillers One of One Auction on Oct. 5 were revealed from two distilleries: Glen Scotia and Littlemill.

The Distillers One of One is shaping up to be the Met Gala equivalent of the Scotch Whisky World, with a parade of stunning one-of-a-kind offerings from highly lauded distilleries up for auction — all for a good cause of course.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to The Youth Action Fund, an organization that assists disadvantaged youths in Scotland.

Glen Scotia’s ‘Artistic Masterpiece’

Glen Scotia’s offering is a whisky distilled in 1973 from the oldest cask in its stocks.

The expression is presented in bespoke packaging with handpainted watercolor and maple panels from the distillery’s artist-in-residence Alice Angus. The artwork, titled “The Knowledge of Years,” is one-of-a-kind and encases a crystal Glencairn decanter filled with the 42.5%-ABV scotch. The offering additionally includes a framed painting from Angus, titled “Heart of the Run,” painted during her artist’s residency at Glen Scotia.

Packaging aside, the whisky itself is what the brand refers to as “a masterpiece” and tells a tale of its own, as Glen Scotia refers to itself as one of the “last surviving distilleries” in Campbeltown.

“We take immense pride in our involvement with Distillers One of One and the fantastic work which the Distillers’ charity will deliver with the proceeds,” Glen Scotia Master Distiller and Distillery Manager Iain McAlister said in a news release. “Our auction this year is a wonderful show of Glen Scotia and its fascinating story.”

Littlemill Presents 3 Scotches Saved From Extinction

The second offering to hit the auction block is the Decennia Collection from Scotland’s oldest licensed distillery, Littlemill.

Based out of the Scottish Lowlands, Littlemill’s story was silenced when the distillery was mothballed in 1994.

According to the Loch Lomond Group, the distillery was destroyed by a fire in 2004. The rare liquid included in the Decennia Collection was salvaged and is from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s before the distillery shuttered its doors for good.

The Decennia Collection consists of three handblown crystal Glencairn decanters featuring vintages from 1977, 1984, and 1990 with ABV percentages of 49.6%, 46.7% and 48.5%. The decanters were chosen by Master Blender Michael Henry and housed in a handmade cabinet made from the staves of the chosen casks.

“Decennia pays homage to time, and each treasured drop from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s will provide a window into bygone eras and the pioneering spirit of Littlemill. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a rare piece of Scottish whisky-making heritage before it is consigned to history once and for all.”

The Distillers One of One Lineup — What We’ve Seen So Far

Other offerings for the Distillers One of One have been visually stunning pieces, such as the limestone sculpture offering from one of Scotland’s former ghost distilleries, Brora. The whisky sculpture was meant to depict the eye of the Scottish Wildcat.

Before Brora’s offering, Old Pulteney made waves with its sculpture titled “Bow Wave.”

The Scotch Whisky Society chose to keep things simple with a minimalist design and make their offering about the scotch.

As the event draws closer, we will undoubtedly see more beautiful designs from major distilleries, with some projected to fetch upwards of $650,000 at auction.

