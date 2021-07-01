Douglas Laing ‘s Scotch Whisky Brand Refresh Takes Double Barrel to the Next Level | Whiskey Raiders

The whisky specialists have unveiled a rebrand for the Double Barrel malt Scotch whisky brand.

Douglas Laing’s master blender combines two single malts from two very different distilleries to create one unique experience.

The rebranded bottles feature two core bottlings. Both new bottles are square, but the image is placed over the corner. Not to mention, the artwork on the bottles is a strong homage to Double Barrel’s Scottish heritage in Speyside & Lowland and Islay & Highland (pictured above).

The griffin on the Speyside & Lowland bottle label symbolizes power in Scottish mythology and is featured in green. The Islay & Highland illustration portrays an Islay mermaid holding a single Highland Thistle.

The new look is incredibly inviting and will hopefully only help the company continue the year-over-year growth since 2013.

Commenting on the news, Cara Laing, Marketing Director at Douglas Laing said: “Our investment in this brand refresh allows us to take Double Barrel to the next level. We passionately believe in the spirit quality first and foremost but also in its unique positioning where opposites really do attract – sweetness and smoke, honey and heat, citrus and spice. We hope with this engaging new-look, Whisky enthusiasts around the world will be intrigued and enthused by this fusion of Single Malts from two very different Regions.”

The new Double Barrel Malt Scotch Whisky is now available from specialist retailers for an RRP of £45.00.

