Scotch Drunk Passenger Grabs Flight Attendant By Neck

An intoxicated man has pleaded guilty after attacking a flight attendant during a flight on an EasyJet plane by grabbing her around the neck. Colin Smith, 51 reportedly purchased two duty-free bottles of The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky, and managed to down three-quarters of one of them during his flight from Manchester to Malta.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the drunk passenger stood up after the seatbelt sign came on, and a stewardess approached him to tell him to be careful, as she assumed he was heading to the restroom. After that, it is said that he stared at her vacantly before lunging at her and grabbing her neck with both hands until she was able to break free. When he then attempted to hit her, she pushed him away in an effort to defend herself. He then lost his balance and fell on a row of passengers, who helped to restrain him.

Even after being restrained, he continued lashing out at the flight attendant, who asked the passenger’s partner if he had any medical conditions, to which she replied: “I told him not to drink that whisky.” The following week, Smith was arrested after his returning flight and admitted to the assault and being intoxicated on an aircraft.

In court, Barrister Colette Renton defended Smith, stating that his memory of the incident was “fragmented” from being drunk at the time. Renton said: “He expresses his remorse and states that he wishes to apologize to the victim for the impact that his behavior has had upon her.”

She concluded that his fear of flying is what led him to drink in excess, and said he was going on holiday to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!