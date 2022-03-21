The Famous Grouse Selling New Scotch Whisky on Amazon

Scotch whisky brand The Famous Grouse has released its first online-exclusive whisky, The Famous One, and it’s available on Amazon, according to Scottish Field.

The Famous One is a blend of grain and malt whiskies, aged in Sherry-seasoned American oak casks and ex-Bourbon American oak barrels. According to Scottish Field, The Famous Grouse uses selective maturation in the American oak sherry casks and ex-bourbon barrels to achieve sweeter, more honeyed characteristics. The sherry-seasoned American oak adds characters of citrus and vanilla, while the ex-bourbon American oak barrels give the sweeter fudge and toffee tones.

“We wanted to create a blend that allowed people enjoying whisky for the first time to explore a softer, sweeter, flavour profile,” said Joakim Leijon, global brand director at The Famous Grouse. “The Famous One retains all the brand’s complexity and smooth texture but with the additional honeyed, citrus and vanilla characters it truly stands out on its own. The aim was to create a modern and more indulgent take on The Famous Grouse: one that is still perfect for sharing with friends but designed to be enjoyed in a range of smooth, sweet whisky serves.”

The Famous One retails for £23 ($30) for a 700-milliliter bottle on Amazon in the United Kingdom.

“Accelerated by the pandemic, eCommerce has become a crucial part of our business and this milestone launch – which will be the first Famous Grouse blend to be available exclusively online for an initial period – marks a new era for the brand,” said Neil Skinner, UK marketing director at Edrington UK. “This will allow us to test the waters and gain insight into our customer’s new shopping habits as we look to the future.”

We’ve never tried buying booze on Amazon, but maybe we should start. The company hasn’t stepped its foot too deep in the food/drink delivery realm, but it would hardly be surprising to see it go for it in the future.

