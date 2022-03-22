Glen Garioch Reopens Distillery After $8 Million Renovation

Glen Garioch announced the reopening of its Oldmeldrum distillery to the public after two years, according to Scottish Field.

Owner Beam Suntory fully renovated the distillery, investing £6 million ($7.96 million) in the process.

The renovation includes the reintroduction of floor maltings and the installation of direct-fired heating to the wash still, traditional methods still used by only a handful of distilleries. Glen Garioch also has developed a state-of-the-art, efficient and safe method for direct-fired distillation, which is expected to reduce the distillery’s carbon footprint by about 15%.

“It’s been amazing to re-open the distillery up to the public after all this time, and especially to show them all the work that has been done so far to reinstate our traditional processes and drive towards our vision of a more sustainable future,” Kwanele Mdluli, distillery manager of Glen Garioch, said, according to Scottish Field.

Glen Garioch is celebrating the reopening with the launch of a 1991 Bourbon Single Cask, from which visitors to the distillery can bottle their own whisky straight from the cask in one of the distillery’s historic warehouses.

“It’s truly an exciting and milestone moment for Glen Garioch as we open this new chapter in our history and invite others to share a dram of our iconic whisky,” Mdluli said.

