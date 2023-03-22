 Glen Grant 21 Years Old Debuts | Whiskey Raiders
Glen Grant Releases 21 Year Old Scotch, the Oldest Whisky in Its Permanent Collection

David MorrowMar 22nd, 2023, 4:56 pm
Glen Grant 21

The Glen Grant 21 Years Old is the oldest whisky in the distillery’s permanent collection. (Photo: Glen Grant)

On Wednesday, Speyside scotch whisky distillery Glen Grant announced the release of the oldest expression in its permanent collection.

The Glen Grant 21 Years Old launches this month and joins the 10-, 12-, 15- and 18-year-old whiskies in the Glen Grant portfolio.

“This 21-Year-Old whisky marks a highly significant moment in time for The Glen Grant and one which will pave the way for a new era,” Glen Grant Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm said in a news release. “This is an exciting development and one which I know will take us forward into the future with pride and passion. Each one of our whiskies tells its own story and reveals its very own flavour journey defined by a captivating character, with unfolding layers and surprising complexity. I’m proud and thrilled to be able to share this wonderful whisky with the world and continue our commitment to consistent quality which I believe truly sets us apart.”

Bottled at 92 proof, Glen Grant 21 is blended in small batches at the Glen Grant distillery in Rothes.

The Glen Grant 21 Years Old is available in key global markets including the U.S., UK and Asia at a suggested retail price of $360.

The Glen Grant 21 Years Old

Nose: Sweet ripe peaches, toffee and raisins

Taste: Soft, welcoming mouthfeel exploding with rich tropical fruits, such as coconut, and creamy butter

Finish: Long enduring finish of caramelised crème brûlée

David Morrow

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

