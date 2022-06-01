Glen Grant 72 Year Old Whisky Sells for $119K at Bonhams

A rare bottle of Gordon & MacPhail’s Glen Grant 72 Year Old single malt scotch whisky sold at auction in late May for HK$937,500 (US$119,472). The auction lot also included a painting, titled “Year of the Dram 2022” and a Meta Malts NFT.

The sale was conducted by Bonhams. The whisky auction lot was Bonhams’s first to include an NFT. The painting was commissioned by South China Morning Post cartoon artist Harry Harrison.

“Being asked to create a piece of art to commemorate the auction of a 72-year-old whisky in Hong Kong immediately threw up the questions ‘What was Hong Kong like in 1948, and has it matured as well as the whisky?'” Harrison said, according to Bonhams. “The thought also sprang to mind that, had the cask of Gordon & MacPhail – Glen Grant Single Malt turned up on these shores back then, there probably wouldn’t be any left to auction now. “So, I’ve tried to create something that’s both a celebration of the spirit of Hong Kong as imagined in 1948, and a celebration of the spirit on auction, but when it comes to maturity, my money’s on the whisky! Sláinte!”

The whisky, aged in an oak ex-sherry cask, was one of only 290 bottles filled in December 2020. The single malt was bottled at 52.6% ABV.

In February, the final 50 bottles available of the 72-year expression were put up for sale for £50,000 (US$62,349) each. Of course, as is the case here, once ancient whiskies reach the secondary market, they sell for much more than their suggested retail prices.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!