50 Bottles of Glen Grant 72 Year Old Selling for $67K Each

Only 50 bottles of 1948 Gordon & MacPhail Glen Grant 72 Year Old scotch whisky remain available, and they’re set to go on sale next month after Chinese New Year for £50,000 (US$66,992) each.

Distilled by Speyside producer Glen Grant in 1948, the rare single malt was matured in an American oak ex-Sherry cask and bottled at 52.6% ABV. Only 290 bottles were produced.

The bottles are presented in crystal-cut glass decanters.

Once the bottles hit the secondary market, they are expected to fetch more than £100,000 (US$133,984), according to The Spirits Business.

Glen Grant 72 Year Old was released in January 2021 and named Scotch Single WMalt of the Year and Single Cask of the Year by Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2022.

Gordon & MacPhail holds the world record for oldest single malt scotch whisky to be produced with its Generations 80 Year Old. Scotch Whisky Investments purchased Generations 80 Year Old in November for 166,000 euros (about $185,000).

1948 Gordon & MacPhail Glen Grant 72 Year Old Tasting Notes

Nose: Christmas cake moistened with oloroso Sherry, with a slightly burnt base

Taste: a sweet taste at the start and a tannic, dry kick to finish with a surprising punch of spice, whispers of espresso and deep dark chocolate

