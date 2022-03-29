Glen Scotia Unveils 46 Year Old Single Malt Whisky

Campbeltown, Scotland distillery, Glen Scotia, has unveiled the oldest and rarest limited-edition whisky in its 190-year history, a 46-year-old single malt scotch whisky with only 150 individually numbered bottles available worldwide, according to Scottish Field.

The liquid of the 46-year-old was originally laid down in refill bourbon casks and gently matured for 36 years before being re-casked in first-fill bourbon casks in 2011. It was then finished for four years in Oloroso sherry butts.

Each bottle is presented in a luxurious handmade oak display case, with an oak tile beneath the bottle holding a plaque with the individual bottle number, tasting notes and the story of the single malt whisky.

The release has an estimated retail price of £6,750 ($8,841) per 700-milliliter bottle and is expected to draw attention from global collectors and whisky enthusiasts.

Glen Scotia 46 is bottled at 41.7% ABV and will be available for purchase from the Glen Scotia website and specialist retailers.

To mark its release, Glen Scotia partnered with whisky writer Dave Broom to tell the tale of this rare dram in a short new film, shot at the distillery’s dunnage with distillery manager and master distiller Iain McAlister.

“It is intriguing to think that this 46-year-old liquid was nominated to be kept back time and time again by various hands, passing through the care of generations of different distillery managers until today,” Broom said. “Therefore, it is such a remarkable liquid: more than just age, it is a time capsule that tells you about how Campbeltown and Glen Scotia have changed over the years.”

The bottles were created in partnership with luxury glassmaker Glencairn.

Glen Scotia 25 Year Old was named “Best in Show” at the World Spirits Competition 2021 and Scottish Distillery of the Year at the Scottish Whisky Awards in December.

