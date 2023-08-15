Glen Scotia 48 Year Old Single Malt Whisky Debuts

A mere 250 bottles of the Glen Scotia 48 Year Old single malt whisky are now globally available and set to sell with a suggested retail price of £11,000 ($13,970) a bottle, The Spirits Business reported Monday.

The release was drawn from some of the Campbeltown distillery’s oldest casks and aged for 43 years in a mixture of first-fill and refill bourbon barrels before being aged for five years in a first-fill oloroso hogshead. It was finished in a second-fill Pedro Ximénez hogshead prior to being bottled at 40.8% ABV. Interested parties can purchase the expression directly from Glen Scotia.

“The 48 Year Old is an exceptional release with a remarkable heritage. It is so intriguing to me to think that different generations of distillery managers and their teams, who would have been testing their casks over time, opted to hold this particular liquid back time and time again, allowing it to continue on its journey,” said Ian McAlister, master distiller and distillery manager at Glen Scotia according to Whiskey Magazine.

The brand claims the purpose of this limited release — its oldest whisky ever — was designed to celebrate the history of the distillery and to honor Campbeltown’s ties to the sherry industry, as Campbeltown was a trading port in the 19th century.

“What we have inherited today is therefore a real journey through time and a celebration of Glen Scotia’s rich heritage and craftsmanship, which continues to thrive. This is a collector’s must-have, a chance to reflect upon a time in history and be transported to a bygone era of one of Scotland’s most enduring distilleries.”

Glen Scotia has a history of launching limited-release expressions that are aged in sherry casks. In April 2022, the distillery released an 8-year-old expression finished in Pedro Ximénez hogsheads.

Glen Scotia 48 Year Old Whisky Tasting Notes, via the brand

Nose: Sweet citrus of Seville oranges, pineapple, coastal saltiness, green herbal notes, bay leaf, with nutmeg and cinnamon.

Taste: Elegant with layered demerara sugar and treacle sweetness. Orange marmalade, red apple and sultana, with dried peel and cinnamon.

Finish: Lengthy with brown sugar, stone fruit, apricot and peach.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!