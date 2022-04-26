Glen Scotia Unveils Festival Release 2022 | Whiskey Raiders

Glen Scotia has unveiled its Festival Release 2022 whisky to celebrate the return of the Campbeltown Malts Festival, which will be held May 24-27.

The 8-year expression has been matured in heavily peated, first-fill bourbon barrels before a 12-month finish in Pedro Ximénès hogsheads.

The expression is non-chill filtered and bottled at cask strength 56.5% ABV. This limited-edition whisky will be available worldwide through specialist retailers and to buy from the Glen Scotia UK online store starting late April, priced at £55 ($69).

The Campbeltown Malts Festival is a celebration of Campbeltown, Scotland’s whiskeys — Glen Scotia; Springback; Glengyle; and Scotland’s oldest independent bottler, Cadenhead’s. The festival was held online last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. With it being back in person this year, hundreds of whisky fans are expected to make the trip to Scotland’s west coast for a series of exclusive tours, tastings and celebrations, including talks and experiments with whisky writers Charles Maclean and Becky Paskin.

“Our Festival Release 2022 is very special as it heralds the return of the much-loved Malts Festival and the opportunity for us to showcase our work in person once more to whisky fans from around the world,” Iain McAlister, distillery manager and master distiller at Glen Scotia, said in a news release.

"The limited-edition release is an intriguing mix of characteristics, picking up our signature maritime style and the rich sticky sweetness from the Pedro Ximénès hogsheads. It is a liquid that has been crafted by our talented team and is a fantastic dram to enjoy while soaking up Campbeltown and all it has to offer."

Glen Scotia will for the first time unveil an exhibition focusing on its distillery’s place in Campbeltown. Scottish artist Alice Angus has been visiting the town and distillery since January to prepare for her “Spirit Safe” exhibition, a collection of artworks that will be revealed on May 25. Angus uses pencil, watercolor and ink in her art.

Glen Scotia Festival Release 2022 Tasting Notes

Nose: Signature Glen Scotia maritime scents with notes of gentle peat smoke, vanilla, fresh apples and pears.

Taste: Silky treacle, spicy white pepper, sweet fruits and salted toffee – a delightful balance of spice interwoven with the sherry cask influence.

Finish: Gentle coastal influencer and delicious lightly floral honey.

