Glen Scotia Marks Award With 'Distillery of the Year' Whisky

Scottish whisky distillery Glen Scotia announced last week that it will release a limited-edition, 22-year-old whisky named “Distillery of the Year” to celebrate its success. In 2021, Glen Scotia was named Scotland’s Distillery of the Year at the Scottish Whisky Awards and earned and Best in Show at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“We are one of the smallest distilleries in Scotland, but with the combination of our team’s craftsmanship and our ambition to take Glen Scotia to the world, we are producing some of the best whisky to have come out of Campbeltown in many years,” Iain McAlister, Glen Scotia master distiller, said in a news release. “This is a result of those that came before us and their hard work and knowledge of the craft.

For the Distillery of the Year whisky, Glen Scotia bottled a small number of reserves from first-fill bourbon barrels.

According to Glen Scotia, the whisky offers “the classic tropical fruit and oily coastal notes you’d expect from a Campbeltown Single Malt Whisky.” It was bottled in May at a cask strength of 54.8% ABV.

“To win Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year was a real feat, and we knew we needed to mark it in a special way,” McAlister said. “This latest release is a fine example and a legacy of a true Campbeltown malt, and we hope collectors and friends of the distillery from around the world will join us in raising a dram of it to the continued success of Campbeltown.”

Those hoping to purchase Glen Scotia may click here to enter a ballot for a chance to do so. The whisky will retail for £475 ($562).

Glen Scotia Distillery of the Year Edition Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Vanilla, exotic fruits, malt, oak and a touch of char

Taste: Sweet heather honey, butterscotch, a little apple, pear and seaborne salinity

Finish: A long and classic Glen Scotia sign off – sea breeze and a touch of salt

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!