Glen Scotia Earned “Best in Show” AKA the Best Whisky in the World | Whiskey Raiders

Glen Scotia 25-year-old Single Malt Whisky has earned the title Best in Show title from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the most prestigious awards competitions in the world. Not to mention the second oldest spirit competition in the world. Glen Scotia 25 yr has snagged the coveted title, akin to being named the best whisky in the world.

The best whisky in the world! It’s official, the Glen Scotia 25 Year Old Single Malt has just been awarded the highest prized accolade of ‘Best in Show’ at this year’s prestigious @SFWSpiritsComp.https://t.co/RF2gJrzKy0 pic.twitter.com/5stFrm8Mu7 — Glen Scotia (@GlenScotiaMalts) April 28, 2021

Iain McAlister, Glen Scotia’s Master Distiller commented in a prepared statement: “To receive such outstanding feedback and be recognised as ‘Best in Show’ at this prestigious competition is an honour, and a tremendous boost to the entire team here at Glen Scotia distillery.”

About Glen Scotia 25-Year-Old Scotch Whisky

It is a complex single-malt aged in American oak barrels.

The scotch boasts its signature nose that has hints of vanilla syrup and caramel sweetness according to Glen Scotia’s prepared statement. Drinkers can also anticipate subtle notes of sea spray and spicy aromatic fruits.

The scotch is bottled at 48.8% with no added color or chill-filtration. Just as nature intended says Glen Scotia of the whisky.

