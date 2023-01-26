GlenAllachie Unveils 2012 Vintage Cuvée Wine Cask Finish

‘Nothing Short of a Dream Project’: GlenAllachie Employs 4 Wine Casks for Finish on its 1st Whisky of 2023
On Tuesday, scotch whisky distillery The GlenAllachie unveiled its first whisky of 2023, 2012 Vintage Cuvée Wine Cask Finish.
The 9-year-old whisky is a blend of single malts finished in casks that once held four types of red wine: Languedoc, Recioto Della Valpolicella and two undisclosed Premier Cru Classés.
The GlenAllachie said the Languedoc casks impart notes of “red fruits, sweet spices and garden herbs”; the Recioto Della Valpolicella, give flavors of “ripe cherries, coconut shavings, liquorice and raspberry coulis”; and the Premier Cru Classé wood imbues “blackcurrant, espresso coffee and wild truffle” notes.
“Cuvée” is a French term used to describe a wine blend composed of more than one grape variety.
“As an impassioned wine enthusiast, devising a Cuvée has been nothing short of a dream project,” master distiller Billy Walker said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to have longstanding relationships with premium wine producers across Europe which has opened doors for us to create a whisky with intricate charm.
“As a blender at heart, identifying wine styles that would sit well together and capture distinctive qualities presented an enjoyable challenge. They say, ‘never mix grape and grain’, but I say this marriage is a match made in heaven.”
Bottled at 96 proof, The GlenAllachie 2012 Vintage Cuvée Wine Cask Finish will sell for a suggested retail price of £55.99 ($69).
The GlenAllachie 2012 Vintage Cuvée Wine Cask Finish, Via the Brand
Color: Golden Bronze.
Nose: Bursting with orange blossom, espresso, maraschino cherries and honeysuckle, with hints of candied stone fruits, hazelnuts, lavender and cinnamon.
Taste: Waves of dark chocolate, redcurrants and burnt coffee beans, followed by crystalised almonds, blackberries and orange zest
Finish: Ginger and licorice
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.