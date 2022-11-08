GlenAllachie 21 Year Old Cask Strength Batch 3 Arrives

On Tuesday, the GlenAllachie Distillery launched a third batch of one of its oldest core range expressions, The GlenAllachie 21 Year Old Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky.

Batch 3 is limited to 2,400 bottles released globally, priced at a suggested retail price of £275 ($318).

The whisky is a blend of single malts matured in three vintage Pedro Ximénez Sherry puncheons.

Each cask was selected and blended by Master Distiller Billy Walker, who has more than 50 years of industry experience.

Bottled at cask-strength 103 proof, GlenAllachie 21 Year Old Cask Strength Batch 3 is housed in a pine-green box with gold foil detailing.

“Whisky is a waiting game, and after years of careful planning, I never tire of the anticipation; it’s pure excitement,” Walker said in a news release. “Each and every cask at the distillery is regularly monitored to ensure we bottle the very best whisky available for each expression. This is what led me to pick these three richly seasoned Sherry puncheons to create this new batch of our 21-year-old. The outcome is a multifaceted drinking experience that exudes sheer elegance. A whisky that I will sip and savour at the end of this milestone year.”

GlenAllachie 21 Year Old Cask Strength Batch 3 Single Malt Scotch Whisky Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Intense walnut

Nose: Waves of black grapes, raisins and dark chocolate orange, with hints of coffee, stewed fruits and treacle syrup

Taste: Lashings of heather honey, cocoa dusted truffles and sultanas, followed by bursts of espresso coffee, mixed currants and brandy butter, with gingersnaps on the finish

GlenAllachie also announced the release of the next batch of the eighth batch of its 10-year-old Cask Strength offering, which is bottled at 57.2% ABV and will retail for a suggested price of £65 ($75).

GlenAllachie GlenAllachie 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Intensely rich mahogany

Nose: Bursting with mocha, nutmeg and walnut oil, with notes of heather honey, sweet raisins and dried red berries

Taste: Lashings of cinnamon spice, molasses and honeycomb, followed by ginger, espresso and dark chocolate, with hints of nutmeg and fennel on the finish

The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 3 and 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 8 will “become increasingly available over the coming weeks from specialist retailers worldwide,” the brand.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!