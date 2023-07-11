GlenAllachie Launches 3rd Batch Of 30-Year Whisky

On Tuesday, Speyside scotch whisky producer The GlenAllachie announced it has bottled batch 3 of its 30-year-old, cask-strength expression set to sell for a suggested retail price of £670 ($864).

This is the third iteration of the distillery’s oldest expression to date, and 2,400 bottles were made. The spirit is bottled at 48.9% ABV and was aged in a combination of Pedro Ximénez, Oloroso and American new oak casks that date back to the 1990s. Each cask was hand-selected from the distillery’s inventory of over 50,000 casks housed across 16 warehouses.

“The GlenAllachie team and I are thrilled to bring the next batch of our oldest core expression to market. Bottlings of this age and quality undeniably demonstrate the reward for patience and perseverance in whisky making,” The GlenAllachie Master Blender Billy Walker said in a news release.

Walker was recognized for his 50-year tenure in the scotch whisky industry in May 2022.

The brand describes the whisky as having aromas of chocolate-covered hazelnuts, grated ginger and stewed plums.

“Our heather honey-forward distillate stands up well to aging in rich Sherry wood, and the casks selected for the bottling certainly showcase this incredible union,” Walker said. “Expect a refined whisky that exudes notes of rich cocoa, orange zest, honeycomb and cinnamon — a true delight.”

About The GlenAllachie

The Speyside-based distillery dates back to 1967. Its whisky-making process was designed to almost be entirely fed by gravity in order to run on reduced energy, according to the brand.

It is one of Scotland’s few independently-owned and managed distilleries, and sources its water approximately two miles away from the property, from Blackstank Dam in Northeastern Ben Rinnes.

The GlenAllachie focuses on a slower production process with longer fermentations of 160 hours, and the brand claims it gives them time to understand the character of the new make spirit. The GlenAllachie hosts an impressive 16 warehouses on site, and Walker intends to add additional warehouses in the future, according to the brand.

