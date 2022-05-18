GlenAllachie Unveils Whiskies to Celebrate Billy Walker

The GlenAllachie Distillery on Tuesday announced The GlenAllachie Billy Walker 50th Anniversary Trilogy, a limited-edition series that pays homage to the brand’s master distiller, Billy Walker, and his 50-year career in the scotch whisky industry.

The GlenAllachie Billy Walker 50th Anniversary Trilogy will comprise three installments: Past, Present, and Future Editions. Each will represent a key milestone throughout Walker’s career. The first release, The GlenAllachie Past Edition, was unveiled Tuesday. It is a fully Sherry matured 16-year-old single malt. It represents Walker’s past because made a name for himself by releasing heavily Sherried expressions, which received great acclaim. The GlenAllachie Past Edition combines nine 2005 vintage Spanish Sherry butts selected by Walker. It is bottled at a cask strength of 57.1% ABV and will be sold for a suggested retail price of £225 ($278). The GlenAllachie Past Edition’s release will be limited to 4,000 bottles.

Walker is a qualified chemist and has been master distiller for The GlenAllachie for almost five years. Prior to GlenAllachie, he spent time with Ballantine’s, Deanston, Tobermory, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Glenglassaugh.

“I’m incredibly lucky to have been involved in the fascinating Scotch Whisky Industry for 50 long years,” Walker said in a news release. “What a privilege it has been to have worked alongside some truly amazing people, and indeed to have been involved with some world-leading brands. Of course, there are some great memories and I truly pride in many of the achievements which our teams have achieved over the past half-century. “The latest adventure is The GlenAllachie Distillery, and without question, we are so very fortunate to be steering this great distillery into the future, introducing its whisky to an ardent international audience.”

The GlenAllachie Past Edition Tasting Notes, From the Brand

Color: Deep Mahogany

Nose: Waves of walnuts, heather honey and subtle dried fruits, followed by bursts of toasted coffee, orange peel and cinnamon sticks.

Taste: Lashings of fig syrup, caramelised muscovado sugar and roasted pine nuts with notes of heather honey, crystalised ginger and dried apricots.

