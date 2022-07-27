GlenAllachie Present Edition 16 Year Old Debuts

Scottish whisky distillery GlenAllachie on Tuesday added a new whisky to its The Past, The Present & Future Series, which was unveiled in May to celebrate master distiller Billy Walker’s 50-year career in the whisky industry. The series kicked off with the Past edition in May. Now, the Present has arrived.

The latest addition to the series, GlenAllachie Present Edition 16 Year Old Mizunara Virgin Oak Finish, is finished in Japanese Mizunara Oak and retails for £280 ($337). This release marks Walker’s first use of Mizunara.

“As a Master Distiller, I’m regularly asked what proportion of the flavour profile of a whisky I attribute to the wood, to which I answer at least 70 per cent,” Walker said in a statement. “As a chemist, I find supervising the flavour development of our whisky as it interfaces with interesting cask types truly fascinating. One thing I’ve absolutely learnt in the last 50 years is that there are no short cuts to achieving quality. “I’m incredibly proud to release my first ever Mizunara virgin oak finished whisky; a cask type that has of course been on my radar to experiment with, not deterred by its undeniable challenges! I was confident that it would perfectly complement the bold nature of The GlenAllachie, and we’re delighted with the outcome. A very proud moment for a special personal milestone.”

The whisky matured in rich Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso Sherry wood before being transferred into Mizunara virgin oak casks with a medium level of toasting and charring.

Bottled at 48% ABV without added coloring or chill filtration, the release is limited to 2,900 bottles.

GlenAllachie Present Edition 16 Year Old Mizunara Virgin Oak Finish Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Intense Chestnut.

Nose: Bursting with dark chocolate, heather honey and grilled almonds, with hints of sandalwood, ginger, orange zest, caramelised pecans and coconut shavings.

Taste: Waves of heather honey, cinnamon and crystalised ginger, followed by demerara sugar, dried dark berries, hazelnuts and fig syrup.

