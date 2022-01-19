GlenDronach 50 Year Costs $27K, is a Very Limited Release

The on Wednesday announced the launch of its first-ever 50-year-old single malt scotch whisky, a very limited release selling at a suggested retail price of £20,000 ($27,257).

Distilled in 1971, The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years was aged in rare Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks, from the Spanish bodegas of Jerez in Andalucía.

Just like all other GlenDronach expressions, The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is bottled at 43.8% ABV.

Personally selected by master blender Rachel Barrie, the casks were finished in a single Pedro Ximénez cask. Only a small number of casks are chosen to reach such a celebrated age, and just 198 bottles will be available worldwide of The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years.

“The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is the most prestigious expression of what this timeless, richly-sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has to offer,” Barrie said. “‘It has been a privilege to be the final custodian of our oldest expression to date, passed down through generations. The result is a hand-crafted Highland Single Malt that tells a story of rare dedication, of which The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is the rarest of them all.”

GlenDronach donated Bottle No. 1 of The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years to the inaugural Distillers’ One of One Auction in December 2021, raising £40,000 ($54,516) to help disadvantaged young people in Scotland.

The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years Tasting Notes, per Barrie

Nose: Ripe dark cherry and plum are the preludes to the harmony of rolling stone fruit

Taste: Dense undertones of dark chocolate, tobacco, and cocoa

