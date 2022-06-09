GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10 Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

The GlenDronach Distillery on Thursday announced the 10th release of its Cask Strength Highland single malt scotch whisky. The expression was crafted by Master Blender Rachel Barrie from Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

“The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10 is incredibly rich and full-bodied with the full depth of sherry cask maturation at its heart,” Barrie said in a news release. “Presented at natural cask strength, it offers a cornucopia of flavor, from richly spiced fruitcake to dark cherry and ginger jam.”

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10 is bottled at 58.6% ABV. It is available across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $99.99.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength series is very popular and well-regarded among whiskey enthusiasts.

GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10 Tasting Notes

Appearance: Chestnut bronze.

Nose: Mocha, apricot and baked orange chocolate cake, with roasted almond, walnut and raisin on a base of aromatic toasted oak.

Palate: Richly spiced fruitcake with nectarine, dark cherry and honeyed sultana raisins.

The GlenDronach is a Scottish distillery that was founded in 1826, making it the second distillery to apply for a license to legally produce whisky under the Excise Act of 1823.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!