GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 11 Arrive | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, The GlenDronach Distillery announced the 11th release of its Cask Strength Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 11 is a sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky aged in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

“This eleventh batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength embodies The GlenDronach‘s celebrated style of Spanish Oak maturation in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía,” Master Blender Rachel Barrie said in a news release. “Add a drop or two of water to this latest expression to reveal a cornucopia of flavor – from richly spiced bramble wine and treacle toffee, to lingering Seville orange peel and nutmeg layered with caramel and maraschino cherry.”

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 11 is bottled at 59.8% ABV. It is available in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $100.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 11 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Deep bronze.

Nose: Mulled cranberry, orange, and clove liqueur meld with dark honeyed treacle on a base of nutty oak.

Taste: Richly spiced bramble wine and treacle toffee interweave with chocolate raisin, cinnamon maple, and sultana

Finish: Lingering Seville orange peel and nutmeg layered with caramel and maraschino cherry.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!