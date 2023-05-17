GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 12 Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, scotch whisky producer The GlenDronach released its latest cask-strength offering: The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 12. The release is a nod to the distillery’s long history of aging Highland spirit in Spanish oak. The 12th batch was slowly matured in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía, Spain.

“The GlenDronach Cask Strength offers connoisseurs a deep insight into the distillery’s signature character, by bottling the whisky’s natural cask strength, as was the custom before the turn of the 20th Century,” Master Blender Rachel Barrie said in a news release.

History of The GlenDronach

The distillery dates back to 1826, when it was opened by James Allardice. It was the second distillery after Glenlivet to be licensed under the 1823 Excise Act, as stated in Forbes. The GlenDronach experienced more than its fair share of troubles in its nascent days, including fires and financial woes.

The distillery was mothballed in 1996 and remained abandoned for several years prior to reopening in 2002. Brown-Forman acquired it in 2016 — the same year Dr. Rachel Barrie was appointed master blender at GlenDronach. Barrie holds both a chemistry background and over 26 years of experience working at a plethora of distilleries including The Glenmorangie, Ardbeg and Glen Moray prior to assuming her latest position, according to Insider.co.uk.

The GlenDronach releases a cask-strength bottling each year from its distillery located in the Valley of Forgue. Barrie selects whisky from different barrels, and an earlier offering was released in January. To read our review of the GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 11, click here.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 12 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Deep bronze.

Nose: Rich mocha and creamy cappuccino meld with orange and raisin-filled fruit cake, cherry liqueur and sandalwood.

Palate: A voluptuous swathe of velvety spice reveals dark chocolate tiramisu topped with flamed Seville orange peel, toasted almond and crystallized ginger.

Finish: The lingering finale of amaretto-laced mocha, morello cherry and sultana on indulgent carmelized crème brûlée.

