GlenDronach Auctions Cask For First Time in 197 Years

A cask of whisky from the Scottish Highlands-based distillery, GlenDronach, is set to go up for auction in the city of Neuilly-sur-Siene, France, the distillery announced Monday. The 30-year-old cask is the first GlenDronach cask to go up for auction from since 1826.

The cask will be placed up for auction on October 23 in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Excise Act, signifying the birth of Scotch whisky. It could potentially sell for as much as $435,000.

Aguttes auction house will be auctioning the whisky cask, named “The One And Only,” and the 630 bottles drawn from the cask. Aguttes Auction House’s in-house spirits specialist, Pierre-Luc Nourry, had plenty to say about the cask:

“We are offering you the unique opportunity to acquire the entire contents of an oloroso puncheon cask — namely, an exclusive lot of one of the most representative single malts in the style of whisky produced by The GlenDronach, much prized by whisky lovers the world over. GlenDronach is one of the five most sought-after brands at auction worldwide. In this instance, this 30-year-old whisky characteristic of the distillery’s expertise offers high investment potential,” Nourry said in a news release.

The Brown-Forman-owned distillery is currently helmed by Master Distiller Dr. Rachel Barrie and is known for its sherry cask-aged expressions. In May, GlenDronach released its latest cask-strength offering, which was aged in Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía, Spain.

GlenDronach ‘The One And Only’ Tasting Notes, Via Aguttes

Nose: Nuts, grapes and spicy notes of nutmeg and cinnamon.

Taste: Baked apple, kirsch cherry and walnut.

Finish: Beautiful acidity, tannic, rounded by grape notes and the sweetness of the cherry.

