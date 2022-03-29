Batch 19 of GlenDronach Single Cask Scotch Series Arrives

The GlenDronach Distillery has announced the U.S. arrival of three casks from the 19th batch of its Cask Bottling collection.

Master Blender Rachel Barrie chose 12 casks, each bottled from a single Pedro Ximénez or Oloroso sherry puncheon or Butt, distilled between 1990 and 1994.

The limited releases to the U.S. include three casks laid down between 1992 and 1994, bottled from Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez casks.

The GlenDronach 1992 Cask 217 is aged 29 years, bottled at 110.8 proof and retails for a suggested $820; The GlenDronach 1992 Cask 6052 is aged 28 years, bottled at 101.6 proof and retails for $720; and The GlenDronach Cask 1994 Cask 5080 is aged 27 years, bottled at 108.6 proof and retails for $600.

Cask 217 will be available in Georgia, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey, with 383 bottles produced. Cask 6052 will be released in California, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, with 658 bottles produced. Cask 5080 will be released in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and South Carolina, with 667 bottles produced.

“The GlenDronach Cask Bottling Batch 19 offers an insight into our sherry cask maturation history and the exceptional quality of the casks we have at The GlenDronach,” Barrie said. “I have personally chosen these casks to celebrate and share the very best of the distillery’s character. Each represents the rich selection of barrels, Hogsheads, Puncheons and Butts that have been used throughout The GlenDronach’s history. This release reflects our enduring commitment to crafting the most exceptional, richly sherried Single Malts representative of The GlenDronach’s rare dedication to its craft, embodied in every expression.”

