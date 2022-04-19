Glenfarclas Cask Strength Cocktail Competition Heats Up With Exclusive Distillery Experience On The Line | Whiskey Raiders

An exciting opportunity for bartenders has opened up in the United Kingdom.

Glenfarclas 105 Cask Strength Whisky is hosting its third annual cocktail competition, and entries are now being accepted. The competition will be held in three different locations: Belfast, Glasgow and London. Bartenders may select the location where they will compete and must submit their signature serve ideas in person. Each submitted recipe must use Glenfarclas 105 Cask Strength Whisky.

Participants will be judged on their technique for creating the cocktail, as well as their presentation skills and ingredients. The judging panel will include last year’s winner, Dan Jones; Kirsten MacDonald, Glenfarclas brand manager; and representatives from the whisky press, according to The Spirits Busines.

On June 13, nine finalists will be selected to compete in the final heat in Glasgow. The winner will get a two-day trip to the Glenfarclas distillery, as well as a special edition bottle of Glenfarclas.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!