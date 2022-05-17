Glenfarclas Has $125K of Whisky Stolen in Burglary

In the early hours of Sunday morning, thieves broke into Scottish distillery Glenfarclas and burgled more than £100,000 ($124,736) of whisky.

“We are horrified to have to share that our Visitor Centre was broken into at approximately 2.45 this morning,” the distillery wrote on Instagram. “The thieves clearly knew what they wanted as they smashed the cabinets and cleared out all the oldest and most valuable bottles from our Family Cask range and a bottle of 60 Year Old, leaving destruction behind. “The total value of the whisky stolen is over £100,000. The team are understandably very shaken up by these events. We would ask if you have any information related to this crime or are offered these bottles to please get in touch with us immediately.”

Scottish police are seeking two men in connection with the incident and are appealing for witnesses, according to BBC Scotland.

“They obviously knew exactly what they were looking for,” Glenfarclas production manager Callum Fraser told BBC Scotland. “They made their way straight to our cabinet that holds our most expensive whisky. The whole episode lasted about four minutes.”

Police Scotland Det Sgt Graeme Skene said that police believe the men traveled to the area and that any workers or operators of hotels, bed and breakfasts and Airbnbs should contact police if they noticed any suspicious activity.

“Those responsible will be looking to sell on the alcohol,” Skene said. “If you are offered alcohol at a discounted price, you would be wise to suspect it has been stolen. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.”

In September, nearly $400,000 of booze was stolen from a Scottish business park.

