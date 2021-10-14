Glenfiddich Sells $18K Whisky as NFT | Whiskey Raiders

With non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, and blockchain technology continuing their prominence, it feels like it’s only a matter of time until both are deeply ingrained throughout our society, including in the world of whisky. In May, Irish distillery Kinsale entered the NFT game by putting a 200-liter cask represented by an NFT up for auction. The latest distillery to get into the NFTs game is Glenfiddich.

On Oct. 19, the storied scotch whisky distillery will release 15 bottles of 46-year-old single malt for sale via BlockBar, the first direct-to-consumer NFT platform for luxury wine and spirits. The bottles will be available for purchase via Ethereum or credit card and will cost $18,000 for a 700-milliliter bottle.

Each token represents a physical bottle of Glenfiddich 1973. The NFT is essentially a digital receipt that verifies the buyer’s ownership and the authenticity of the whisky.

At any time, buyers can resell or transfer the NFT through the BlockBar platform, or redeem the NFT for the physical bottle. BlockBar is responsible for storing the product safely and delivering it to the buyer should they choose to redeem the NFT.

“BlockBar values transparency, authenticity, and quality assurance, and our partnership with Glenfiddich, the pinnacle of high end spirits, is the perfect partner to mark the launch of our mission to bridge the physical and digital worlds of luxury,” said Dov Falic, CEO of BlockBar.

About Glenfiddich 1973

Glenfiddich 1973 was finished for 21 years in an Armagnac cask. It is bottled at 43.9% ABV.

Tasting notes:

Color: Autumn gold

Nose: Sublime, rich and lusciously fruity. Dark fruits, like plums and figs, complemented by sensational sweet syrup notes that reflect the incomparable influence of the long finishing in ex-Armagnac Butts.

Taste: Very deep and rich with lots of tannin and robust oak notes overlaid with an elegant vanilla sweetness from its years in American oak.

Finish: Exceedingly long-lasting and sweet with a hint of oak

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!