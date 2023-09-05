Glenfiddich Releases 30-Year-Old Expression On BlockBar

Speyside scotch whisky distillery Glenfiddich plans to release a 30-year-old whisky, titled “Suspended In Time” on spirits-NFT platform BlockBar, The Drinks Business reported Tuesday.

The distillery with a history dating back to 1886 will unveil the single malt on BlockBar starting Sept. 12, although existing BlockBar members will be able to access the spirit through the purchase of an NFT on the 11th. The expression has a suggested retail price of $1,075.

Perhaps the most distinctive aspect of this scotch whisky — besides its age statement — is its case. The whisky is presented in a black cylinder with cut-out windows and appears to float “effortlessly in mid-air,” according to the brand.

The 30-year-old single malt was aged in a mixture of American and European oak casks.

“Graphic and expressive, Glenfiddich 30-year-old’s outer presentation gift box is the capsule which encases the moment of maturation in all its splendor,” stated Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich malt master, according to BlockBar.

Kinsman claimed he hand-selected specific casks to create the blend, which he refers to as “a final expression greater than the sum of its parts,” according to The Drinks Business.

BlockBar is a marketplace that provides whisky collectors the opportunity to invest in high-end spirits through blockchain.

Prospective buyers purchase an NFT from the site which offers to store the bottle. Should the purchaser wish to redeem their NFT, they will receive the physical bottle and be able to do with it what they please.

BlockBar claims the spirits it lists are authentic, thus protecting potential investors from any booze-related fraud.

Fifty bottles of Gleniddich’s 30-Year-Old Suspended In Time expression are available for purchase on BlockBar.

“This unique spirit was laid down three decades ago. Today, we are proud to present our BlockBar community with this exquisite single malt in an elegant decanter with a striking black outer display, for a visual experience as captivating as the whisky itself,” BlockBar Chief Operating Officer Jamie Ritchie said, per The Drinks Business.

