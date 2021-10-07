'Grand Cru' Sneakers Accompany Glenfiddich Whisky Release

Renowned scotch whisky distillery Glenfiddich has announced the release of a pair of sneakers, the “Glenfiddich Grand Cru XXIII,” to accompany the release of its Glenfiddich Grand Cru whisky, according to Australian publication RagTrader.

The Shoes

In an ode to the number of years the whisky was aged, only 23 pairs of the Grand Cru XXIIIs were created, and only 10 will be made available to the public; these are extremely limited-edition.

Glenfiddich hired Melbourne, Australia-based shoe designer Chase Shiel to create the sneakers.

“When I designed the custom sneaker I drew from the grandeur of the Glenfiddich Grand Cru,” Shiel said.

Shiel said he focused on the senses of touch, sight and smell in his design.

Touch: “The smooth and supple black nubuck against the aged diesel black leather,” Shiel said.

Sight: A glimmer of gold gleaming through the toe box, collar and tongue of black leather, as well as bronzed insoles.

Smell: The smell that comes with high-quality leathers, due to Shiel using the best materials he has access to.

The release date for the shoes will be announced on the Glenfiddich Instagram account. All proceeds from the sneaker sales will be donated to HalfCut, a charity selected by Shiel, which raises funds for forest regeneration.

Furthermore, per RagTrader, consumers will be able to work directly with Shiel to create a customized, premium sneaker that represents “a personal moment of their own celebration.” Each pair of custom sneakers will be accompanied by a bottle of Grand Cru and two smoke-grey crystal coupette glasses.

“The pairing of sneakers with whisky is very contrary to traditional whisky imagery, and that’s exactly why we did it,” said Ross Blainey, Glenfiddich brand ambassador. “Our partnership with Chase reflects Glenfiddich’s desire to push boundaries in how people perceive and enjoy whisky.

The Scotch

Glenfiddich Grand Cru is available now in luxury whisky retail shops. Its suggested retail price is $395. The whisky is bottled at 80 proof and was matured in American and European oak casks and finished in rare French cuvee casks.

Tasting notes:

Color: Deep gold

Nose: Apple blossom, freshly baked bread and candied lemon.

Taste: Layers of rich vanilla oak, sweet brioche, sandalwood, pear sorbet and white grape.

Finish: Long, opulent and sweet.

