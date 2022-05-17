Glenfiddich Experiments With Apple Liqueur in New Whisky

William Grant & Sons this week unveiled the fifth expression in scotch whisky brand Glenfiddich’s “Experimental” series: Glenfiddich Orchard Experiment. The latest experimental expression was finished for four months in Pomona Spirit (an apple liqueur) Casks provided by The Somerset Cider Brandy Co.

Glenfiddich Orchard Experiment Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available online at Clink* Spirit for £42 ($52) per 700-milliliter bottle.

Somerset Pomona is a type of apple liqueur made in the UK that is named after the Roman goddess of fruit. It is essentially an aged blend of apple juice and cider brandy, according to 88 Bamboo.

Glenfiddich’s previous Experiment whisky releases, in chronological order, were IPA Experiment, finished in beer casks; Project XX, created by 20 malt masters; Winter Storm, finished in icewine casks; and Fire & Cane, a blend of peated whisky and malts matured in bourbon barrels, finished in Latin rum casks.

Glenfiddich Orchard Experiment Single Malt Scotch Whisky Tasting Notes

Nose: Classic Glenfiddich notes of fresh pair and ripe orchard fruits, elevated and accentuated by a finishing period in Somerset Pomona Spirit Casks.

Taste: An initial burst of ripe orchard fruits on the palate softens and develops into sweet creamy toffee, caramelised apple, and woody spice.

Finish: Long-lasting sweetness.

