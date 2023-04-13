On Thursday, scotch whisky producer Glenglassaugh Distillery announced the release of a 46-year-old single malt, coming exclusively to the U.S.

Distilled in 1975, this whisky was selected by master blender Rachel Barrie before behind bottled at 41.7% ABV.

“It’s impossible to separate Glenglassaugh the whisky from Glenglassaugh the place,” Barrie said in a news release. “The lush sweetness of this coastal single malt is a complete distillation of its natural surroundings. Its whole essence is created by both the visible and invisible influences of land, sea, air and spring water.”

Glenglassaugh 46 will retail at select locations in the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $4,800.

Glenglassaugh released a 50-year-old scotch in 2021.

Glenglassaugh 46 Year Old Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Deep golden amber

Nose: Luscious mango, plum, cherry and black currant, with polished oak, red grape and the seductive scent of ambergris

Palate: Rolling waves of tropical fruit, cherry, black currant and mango on a breeze of cooling menthol and grapefruit.

About Glenglassaugh

Located just outside the Speyside region in Northeast Scotland, Glenglassaugh was founded in 1875. In 1960, the distillery was rebuilt and upgraded, but in 1986 it was mothballed. It remained shuttered until 2008, when it was purchased by the Scaent Group, which reopened and refurbished it.

