264 Bottles of Glenglassaugh 50 Year Old Released

Glenglassaugh distillery is selling a rare, 50-year-old single malt scotch whisky. Only 264 bottles were made of the 50-year expression, and it’s on sale now for £5,500 (about $7,360) at lochfynewhiskies.com.

Glenglassaugh Distillery was founded in 1875 but was closed in 1986, until it resumed production in 2008. Glenglassaugh 50 Year Old, which continued its aging through the closing and into the reopening, is bottled at 80.2 proof.

Glenglassaugh 50 Year Old was finished in Pedro Ximénez casks from Spain.

“A lot can happen in half a century, and this whisky has seen many important milestones whilst maturing in our warehouses, from the distillery being lost then revived 13 years ago, to the release of its first core range celebrating its youthful spirit,” said Rachel Barrie, master blender at Glenglassaugh Distillery, in June when Glenglassaugh announced the whisky.

Glenglassaugh 50 Year Old Tasting Notes

Nose: Blackberry, figs

Palate: Caramelized pear, almonds, defined oak, cherries

Finish: Oak, tropical notes, ocean breeze salinity

“Offering a deep and seductive sweetness, the 50-year-old’s flavour profile ranges from caramelised pear to soft exotic cherries; almond and refined oak beautifully intertwine to present a symphony of tropical notes on a gentle ocean breeze with rolling waves of flavour, which intensify and evolve with each sip,” Barrie said in June.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!