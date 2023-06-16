Glenglassaugh Relaunch Inspired Coastal Spirit

The Highland scotch brand Glenglassaugh relaunched its core lineup featuring a new duo of whiskies in addition to its flagship 12-year-old expression. The three core whiskies host revamped seaside-inspired packaging, as was announced in an article in The Spirits Business that ran Wednesday.

“The new portfolio brings together all the key elements of Glenglassaugh’s spirit,” said Master Blender Rachel Barrie in a news release. “Inspired by its truly unique coastal location, the new expressions transport us to a place where the spirit is awakened and the soul is invigorated, inviting us to stop take a breath and enjoy our surroundings.”

Brown-Forman-owned Glenglassaugh discontinued its previous range which consisted of three core offerings: Revival, Evolution and Torfa in favor of this newer lineup.

More About Glenglassaugh Core Whiskies

Glenglassaugh 12 Year Old

This 12-year-old offering is the distillery’s flagship expression. Bottled at 45% ABV, the Glenglassaugh 12 Year Old is priced at $63 and was matured in a mixture of sherry, bourbon and red wine casks. The brand says the Glenglassaugh 12 Year Old hosts aromas of ripe apricot, figs and vanilla with flavors of pistachio, dates and whipped cream.

Glenglassaugh Sandend

The Sandend single malt was inspired by the beaches of Sandend Bay, which are in close proximity to the distillery. The Glenglassaugh Sandend was matured in a mixture of bourbon, sherry and manzanilla casks. Glenglassaugh states the spirit has aromas of vanilla ice cream, tropical fruit and chocolate with a touch of sea salt. The 50.5% ABV spirit is priced at a suggested retail price of $70.

Glenglassaugh Portsoy

The Glenglassaugh Portsoy is a “richly peated,” expression that hosts a 49.1% ABV. Inspired by the neighboring harbor village with the same name, the Portsoy was matured in a mixture of sherry, bourbon and port casks. The spirit has aromas of sherried dark soy, licorice, and charred mango with some fermented qualities, according to the brand.

Glenglassaugh released a series of premium scotches geared towards collectors, including the Glenglassaugh 46 Year Old Malt which debuted in April and fetched a price of just under $5,000.

The current lineup of core expressions is significantly easier on the wallet and pays homage to Glenglassaugh’s coastal surroundings.

“To taste Glenglassaugh single malt is to experience the coastal influence of Sandend Bay and the ancient harbour towns nearby. Shaped by the coalescence of land and sea, the senses are awakened by imposing yet calming crash of waves and the sweet smell of gorse in the air.” Barrie concluded.

