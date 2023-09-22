Glenglassaugh Brings Core Whisky Collection Relaunch to US

On Tuesday, Glenglassaugh announced a complete relaunch of its core portfolio of whiskies set to debut in the U.S. The whiskies feature a new bottle design and consist of three expressions: 12 Year Old, Portsoy and Sandend.

“The new portfolio brings together all the key elements of Glenglassaugh’s spirit,” Brown-Forman Master Blender Rachel Barrie said in a news release. “Inspired by its truly unique coastal location, the new expressions transport us to a place where the spirit is awakened and the soul invigorated, inviting us to stop, take a breath, and appreciate our surroundings.”

The brand debuted the collection in June, and the expressions were available for purchase in the United Kingdom prior to this week, when they launched in the U.S.

Glenglassaugh claims its flagship 12 Year Old Single Malt, the gateway expression in the portfolio, epitomizes the distillery’s signature style. The 45%-ABV whisky has a suggested retail price of $65 and was aged in a mixture of bourbon, sherry and red wine casks.

The Sandend expression was named after the neighboring Sandend Bay and hosts a 50.5% ABV. The scotch was matured in bourbon, sherry and manzanilla casks and has a suggested retail price of $70.

The final Portsoy expression has the highest suggested retail price point of the bunch at $75. Bottled at 49.1% ABV, the whisky was matured in sherry, bourbon and port casks.

Master Blender Rachel Barrie is known for her work at The GlenDronach and Benriach in addition to Glenglassaugh.

When discussing the revamped collection, Barrie shared her thoughts about the brand’s deep connection to the coast:

“To taste Glenglassaugh Single Malt is to experience the coastal influence of Sandend ay and the ancient harbor towns nearby. Shaped by the coalescence of land and sea, the senses are awakened by the imposing yet calming crash of waves and the sweet smell of gorse in the air.”

Tasting Notes for Glenglassaugh’s Core Portfolio, Via the brand

Glenglassaugh 12 Year

Nose: Sweet waves of ripe apricot and fig, mixed with toasted vanilla and tropical floral components

Taste: Candied pistachio, date, and sweet fig interplay with morello cherry, whipped cream and sea air.

Glenglassaugh Sandend

Nose: Soft buttery vanilla ice cream drenched with tropical fruit with just a kiss of chocolate and sea salt

Taste: Waves of salted caramel, cherry, grapefruit citrus and pineapple

Glenglassaugh Portsoy

Nose: Savory and oceanic-inspired, with sea salt, soy sauce and licorice

Taste: Waves of full-bodied dark chocolate, charred mango, treacle, and the continuing throughline of soy

