Glengoyne Cask Strength Batch 10 Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

On Friday, Glengoyne announced Glengoyne Cask Strength Batch No. 010, the latest addition to the Glasgow-based distillery’s Cask Strength Series. The launch of the limited-release scotch marks one decade since the series’ inception and is set to sell with a suggested retail price of £85 ($109).

The Glengoyne Cask Strength Batch No. 010 underwent maturation in a combination of American and European oak casks, with a mixture of first-fill Oloroso sherry, bourbon and refill casks. The spirit has an ABV percentage of 59.2%.

Oloroso sherry is matured in an oxidative style and is known for its distinctive richness and complexity, according to Wine Enthusiast.

“Each of the ten iterations in the Cask Strength series has showcased the much-loved Glengoyne signature style – rich, sweet and fruity. Batch 010 is no exception – boasting notes of apple, berries, pink peppercorn and creme brûlée. It’s a fitting dram to mark one decade of the series,” said Kay Muggeridge, Brand Director at Ian Macleod Distillers via the news release.

The Glengoyne Cask Strength Batch No. 010 won a Gold Medal at the International Spirits Challenge shortly after the expression launched.

Glengoyne has a long history that dates back to 1820, according to the brand. The distillery is based in the Scottish Highlands yet chooses to mature its whiskies in the Lowlands and uses air-dried barley in its mashbill. Glengoyne prides itself on using the slowest stills in Scotland.

Glengoyne Cask Strength Batch No. 010 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Fresh crisp apple, juicy blackberries and pink peppercorn

Taste: Decadent vanilla custard slices, baked pear, sherry oak

Finish: Honey, citrus

