Glenlivet Adds 3 Bottlings to Distillery Reserve Collection

Scotch whisky distillery The Glenlivet announced three new bottlings, adding to The Glenlivet Distillery Reserve Collection.

The collection is a series of whiskies only available on-site at the distillery … until now. This trio of releases is available now for preorder. The whiskies will be shipped in 500-milliliter bottles. The new bottlings:

The Glenlivet Distillery Reserve Collection 10 Year Old

The 10 Year was matured in a first-fill sherry cask, bottled at 59.1% ABV and is limited to 849 bottles. A 500-milliliter bottle sells for £70 ($92).

Tasting Notes:

Color: Dark, sultry and characterful

Nose: Warming spiced red apples are complemented beautifully by raisin fudge, treacle cake and sticky dates

Taste: Juicy spiced poached pears, dark chocolate ganache and red berry compote give way to warming ginger and freshly baked glazed cinnamon buns

Finish: Long and dry with warming spice

The Glenlivet Distillery Reserve Collection 14 Year Old

The 14 Year was matured in a first-fill sherry cask, bottled at 61.9% ABV and is limited to 700 bottles. A 500-milliliter bottle sells for £90 ($118).

Tasting Notes:

Color: Dark, sultry and characterful

Nose: Toffee, dark chocolate raisins and treacle cake are followed by cherry boiled sweets, freshly ground cinnamon and damson jam

Taste: Ripe plums and wild brambles are overlaid with dates, figs and iced ginger cake with a hint of toasted oak

Finish: Rich and slightly dry with enduring spice

The Glenlivet Distillery Reserve Collection 22 Year Old

The 22 Year was matured in first-fill American oak casks, bottled at 52.1% ABV and is limited to 277 bottles. A 500-milliliter bottle sells for £175 ($229).

Color: Golden

Nose: Soft caramel, butterscotch and vanilla bonbons are complimented by orange zest, apricots and toasted oak

Taste: Tropical notes of ripe pineapple and juicy mango give way to lemon curd, honeycomb, white chocolate then peaches and cream

Finish: Long, sweet and fruity

