Jonathan Adler, The Glenlivet Launch Game Night Collection

On Wednesday, scotch whisky producer The Glenlivet announced the launch of a game-night-themed collection in collaboration with renowned designer, interior decorator and potter Jonathan Adler.

The collection, dubbed the “New Fashioned Game Night,” comprises Adler’s essentials for a night in: Leopard Lacquer Card Set, Eden Coasters and a Rocket Scotch Decanter.

“There’s nothing I love more than a night in with good friends, an even better game, and a superbly ‘scaped bar cart to elevate your hosting skills,” Adler said in a news release. “The cornerstone of my cart is The Glenlivet – it’s iconic, iconoclastic and it announces to your guests that you have impeccable taste. The Glenlivet even inspired my New Fashioned Game Night Collection, so you have everything you need for a glamorously chic night in.”

The collection, which is a part of The Glenlivet’s “Break from The Ordinary” campaign, is available now for a limited time, priced at $310 exclusively on JonathanAdler.com.

Jonathan Adler’s Hosting Tips

In addition to designing the collection, Adler contributed tips for hosting a night in.

Tunes? Top 40. No need to edge toward the esoteric. The number one song is number one for a reason! For décor, make sure it’s not a bore. Make it memorable. Life’s too short to look back and see an endless haze of beige.

When it comes to food, K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, stupid!). Nobody wants a reduction of this, a foam of that, or an artisanal anything. You know what everybody loves? Cheese. Say “oui” to charcuterie. As for drinks (arguably the most important part), I like to mix it up – both literally and figuratively. Keep it simple enough to DIY but also, don’t be afraid to try something new – that’s why I love The Glenlivet. It’s the perfect spirit to elevate all your favorite classic cocktails, or get creative with a custom themed recipe like the Dealer’s Choice Old Fashioned.

Dealer’s Choice Old Fashioned Cocktail Recipe

Also coming alongside the collection is a new cocktail recipe from The Glenlivet.

Ingredients

2 parts The Glenlivet 12 Year Old

¼ part coffee liqueur

¼ part Cherry liqueur

¼ part water

2 dashes smoked bitters

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Instructions

Combine over ice in a rocks glass.

Stir.

Garnish with a lemon wheel. If you’re feeling extra fancy, impress your guests by using edible charcoal and a stencil to adorn your lemon wheel.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram