Glenlivet Sample Room Collection of 2 New Whiskies Debuts

The Glenlivet has introduced The Sample Room Collection: 21- and 25-year-old single-malt scotch whiskies finished in different types of casks.

The two expressions have been finished in different types and combinations of casks to create two new flavors that come together to form the collection. The Glenlivet 21 Year Old single malt has been triple finished in first-fill oloroso Sherry, Troncais oak Cognac and vintage Colheita Port casks, offering liquid notes of caramelized pears and sultanas, with hints of ginger.

The Glenlivet 25 Year Old single malt has been reimagined with a double cask finish in PX Sherry and Troncais oak Cognac casks. The scotch brand says this adds new levels of complexity and richness to the whisky, with sweet fig and blood orange flavors from the Sherry influence, and warming notes of ginger, toasted oak and hints of charred pineapple from the Cognac casks. The result is a long, rich and sweet gentle spice finish that will leave you wanting more.

Glenlivet Sample Room Collection

The design of the bottle and box is an evolution of the brand’s signature original look, with new color tones playing on the brand’s turquoise palette, whilst adding richness with a premium copper finish. The combination of the deep blue gradient and the unique textures of embossing across the packaging enters the range into “a new standard of luxury.”

The reimagined 21-year whisky retails for €250 ($261), and the 25-year-old is priced at €600 ($626). Both rest at 43% ABV. The full Sample Room Collection will be available in the UK from July.

