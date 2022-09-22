Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

Glenmorangie, a Highland single malt distiller, has created a whisky made from barley kilned with woodland botanicals, aptly named Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest.

Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation, Dr. Bill Lumsden, said that he took inspiration from the woods near his home, and included local botanicals During the killing process. Those botanicals include juniper berries, birch bark and heather flowers. The whisky was aged in bourbon barrels, including many refill casks.

Take a peek at our luscious new limited edition, Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest, with a botanical gift box designed by Thai illustrator Pomme Chan. Enjoy it in a forest or under your nearest tree.#Glenmorangie #Whisky #SingleMalt #DrinkResponsibly #ATaleOfForest pic.twitter.com/ya8QzLm2jR — Glenmorangie (@TheGlenmorangie) September 22, 2022

“Every time I go into the woods where I live, I notice something new, be it the fragrance of last night’s rainfall or the sound of leaves rustling a particular way,” Lumsden said, according to The Spirits Business. “With aromas of pine needles, woodland moss, juniper’s sharpness, and tastes of eucalyptus, mint, bitter orange and distant smoke, A Tale of the Forest is a whisky to whether you enjoy it deep in a forest or in cocktails at home.”

As for the label and box design, illustrator Pomme Chan was the mastermind behind the look with a woodland-inspired packaging design for the new release. To find the inspiration, she took a page out of Lumsden’s book and also took a walk through a forest in Thailand.

“To me, a forest is all about the senses – the fragrance, as well as what you see and hear,” Chan said. “Through my illustration, I wanted to convey the mysterious depth of the forest as well as the botanicals and flavours you can find in the whisky: heather, juniper, orange, mint.”

Bottled at 46% ABV, Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest will retail for $85 and is set to launch Oct. 3 exclusively from Selfridges until Oct. 17.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!