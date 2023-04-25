Glenmorangie Opens Barbershop-Themed Airport Whisky Lounge

Last week, Moët Hennessy Travel Retail Europe debuted the first of a series of “creative activations” in support of Glenmorangie’s “It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful” campaign, the Moodie Davitt Report reported.

The campaign’s first pop-up is barbershop-themed and a partnership with Dufry at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas International Airport.

The colorful pop-up is highlighted by a barbershop station that offers travelers a “self-care massage experience.” This is intended to highlight the brand’s philosophy, “Finding pleasure in life’s simple moments.”

The pop-up invites visitors to partake in a whisky tasting and learn about Glemorangie’s travel-retail exclusive whiskies: The Accord, The Elementa and The Tribute.

“At Dufry, we are thrilled to collaborate with Moët Hennessy Travel Retail Europe on this exciting project, which brings a fresh and inventive approach to travel retail,” Dufry Global Liquor Category Management Head David de Miguel said, per the Moodie Davitt Report. “We are committed to providing our customers with exceptional and unforgettable experiences, and we believe that Glenmorangie’s activation will offer just that.”

Five more “creative activations” are planned to open at European airports.

The other activations will comprise hot air balloons at Istanbul Airport and greenhouse experiences at Paris Charles de Gaulle, London Heathrow, London Luton and Edinburgh airports.

